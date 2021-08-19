Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,900 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $2,987,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex by 24.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,191,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,160,000 after purchasing an additional 619,835 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vertex by 30.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vertex by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 16.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERX opened at $19.28 on Thursday. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -148.30.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. On average, analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,580,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

