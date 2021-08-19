Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 766 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after buying an additional 1,028,690 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after buying an additional 360,554 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,919,000 after buying an additional 217,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avalara by 400.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after buying an additional 1,192,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,377,000 after buying an additional 36,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,786,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $260,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,361 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.07.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $166.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.04. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.70 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

