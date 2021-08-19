Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 565 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ opened at $67.25 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.94.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.