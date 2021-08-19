Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 174.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $75,313.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,719,339.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

