Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 140,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Noodles & Company as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Noodles & Company by 92.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Noodles & Company by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,173.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company Profile

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.