Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, August 31st

Shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) are scheduled to split on Tuesday, August 31st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 31st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:YLD opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73. Principal Edge Active Income ETF has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $43.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Principal Edge Active Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

