Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.56

Shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 2350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:PV)

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

