Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PVG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares raised Pretium Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.36.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at C$12.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.83. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of C$10.40 and a 12 month high of C$19.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

