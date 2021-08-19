Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Premier also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINC. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.86.

Get Premier alerts:

PINC stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.74. 22,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.29. Premier has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $38.77.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.