Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $46.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Premier traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 1741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Get Premier alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Premier by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,740,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,562,000 after purchasing an additional 287,969 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Premier by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

About Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.