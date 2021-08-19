Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRLD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $486,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $486,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $709,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,333 shares of company stock worth $2,359,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,868,000 after buying an additional 644,756 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,452,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,598,000 after purchasing an additional 300,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after purchasing an additional 258,627 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 186,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

