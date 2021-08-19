Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE APTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. 4,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $602.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

