Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 247.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 649,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $24,490,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,689,000 after acquiring an additional 541,881 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 534,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 50,681.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 354,768 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

