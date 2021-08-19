Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.65

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $51.47, with a volume of 2904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,995.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Torgerson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

