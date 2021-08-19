Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 21.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

