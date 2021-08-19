Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Porch Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.11.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Porch Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRCH. Oppenheimer began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

