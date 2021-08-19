Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Update

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 565,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth $90,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $74.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. Popular has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.60.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Popular will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

