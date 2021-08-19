Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) vs. Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Financial Review

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Points International and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International -1.45% -8.89% -3.29% Tabula Rasa HealthCare -30.27% -34.79% -8.66%

Points International has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Points International and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International $217.39 million 1.17 -$5.36 million ($0.27) -63.00 Tabula Rasa HealthCare $297.22 million 2.80 -$80.97 million ($1.18) -28.43

Points International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Points International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tabula Rasa HealthCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Points International and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 5 3 0 2.38

Points International currently has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.42%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus price target of $48.03, suggesting a potential upside of 43.17%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Points International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Points International beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc. is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services. Its brands include CareKinesis, Capstone Risk Adjustment Services, PACElogic, TruChart, PeakTPA, PersonifilRx, and Pharmastar. The MedWise HealthCare segment provides Medication Therapy Management, or MTM, software and services for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans, and also provides a cloud-based patient engagement software and services. It offers cloud-based software and clinical pharmacist services through its brands, including MedWise, SinfoníaRx, RxCompanion, PrescribeWellness, and DoseMeRx. The company was founded by Calvin H. Knowlton, Orsula V. Knowlton, and Michael Greenhalgh in April 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

