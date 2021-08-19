Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PCOM. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

PCOM stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $254.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 1.58. Points International has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. Analysts anticipate that Points International will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Points International by 838.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Points International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Points International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 103,864 shares during the period. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

