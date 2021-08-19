PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder Sells 22,183 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 22,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $751,781.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 27,286 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $934,272.64.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,439 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,172,303.56.

On Monday, August 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,182 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $788,126.46.

On Friday, August 6th, Thilo Schroeder sold 19,900 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $728,539.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $1,895,031.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,031 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $452,696.94.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 8,724 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $311,970.24.

On Monday, July 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 4,839 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $172,897.47.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 200 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $7,122.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $182,580.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $816,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 239,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 40,718 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 203,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PMVP. Guggenheim began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.