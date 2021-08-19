Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Raised to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Roth Capital currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.85.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $71.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.59. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 230.77, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,419,000 after buying an additional 25,484 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $7,764,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 62.8% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 41,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.0% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 33,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

