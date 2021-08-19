Plair (PLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Plair has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Plair has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $5,460.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plair coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00056637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.42 or 0.00847135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00047425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00104048 BTC.

Plair Profile

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official website is plair.life . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

