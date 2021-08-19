Plair Hits Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Plair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Plair has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $5,460.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded 41.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00056637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.42 or 0.00847135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00047425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00104048 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

PLA is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official website is plair.life . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using US dollars.

