Piper Sandler Weighs in on Oatly Group AB’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Oatly Group in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 21.43. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 14.87 and a 12-month high of 29.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $143,690,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
