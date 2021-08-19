Piper Sandler Weighs in on Oatly Group AB’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Oatly Group in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist cut shares of Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 21.43. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 14.87 and a 12-month high of 29.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $143,690,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

