Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.51.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $214.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.86. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at about $641,000. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.1% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 41,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

