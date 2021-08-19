Piper Sandler Comments on New Residential Investment Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a report issued on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

