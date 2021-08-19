Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) CEO Nathan Mazurek Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) CEO Nathan Mazurek acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $17,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nathan Mazurek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nathan Mazurek acquired 1,000 shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $4,240.00.

NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPSI. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth $73,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

