Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 135,664 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 319.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,664 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.