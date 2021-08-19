Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 566,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 89,490 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022 over the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $695.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.84. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

TPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

