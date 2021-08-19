Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $10.59 Million Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 26.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,642 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $10,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prothena by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,887.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

PRTA opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -31.20, a PEG ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.47. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $67.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.64.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

