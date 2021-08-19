Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 473,495 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 1,968.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 497,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,495 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $12,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,361,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,955,000 after purchasing an additional 208,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 709.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,600 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 84.5% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,300,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after buying an additional 595,504 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at about $30,269,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after buying an additional 126,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

