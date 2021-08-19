PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Trading Down 0%

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.83 and last traded at $56.83. Approximately 61,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 49,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 126,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 772.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 96,590 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,305.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 85,503 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 871.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

