PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,644,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 66,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP stock traded down $6.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,666. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

