Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEYUF. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF remained flat at $$5.12 during trading on Friday. 24,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,543. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0328 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

