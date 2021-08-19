Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $466.98

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 466.98 ($6.10) and traded as high as GBX 484.40 ($6.33). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 478.20 ($6.25), with a volume of 592,815 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on PETS. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pets at Home Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 505 ($6.60).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 466.98. The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £94,462.36 ($123,415.68).

About Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

