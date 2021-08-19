Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.20 million-$22.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.16 million.Personalis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.590-$-1.480 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSNL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:PSNL traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.69. 540,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,284. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.43. Personalis has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $25,047.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $62,531.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,148 shares of company stock worth $5,189,766. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Personalis stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Personalis worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

