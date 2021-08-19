Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.27

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 2854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSNL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Personalis alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $62,531.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,810.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,766 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,585,000 after purchasing an additional 459,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 33.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,195,000 after purchasing an additional 881,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 187,201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 135.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 743,691 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 149,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.