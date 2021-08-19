Persimmon (LON:PSN) Earns “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PSN. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,273.44 ($42.77).

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,856.60 ($37.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,962.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a GBX 110 ($1.44) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Persimmon’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

