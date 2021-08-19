Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Raised to “Hold” at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of PMT opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.59 million and a PE ratio of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 905.63, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. Perpetual Energy has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.40.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

