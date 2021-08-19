Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €194.58 ($228.92).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of RI stock opened at €184.70 ($217.29) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €183.56. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

