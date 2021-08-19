PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the July 15th total of 38,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,946. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 million, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.63.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

