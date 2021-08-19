Permission Coin (ASK) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Permission Coin has a market cap of $21.55 million and approximately $331,310.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Permission Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00147002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00149625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45,689.92 or 0.99858765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.67 or 0.00912842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.90 or 0.00710086 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,111,788,864 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Permission Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Permission Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.