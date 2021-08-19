Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 67,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,384. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Several research firms have commented on PFGC. Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

