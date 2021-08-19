Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Perficient alerts:

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Perficient by 723.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Perficient by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Perficient by 11.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $83,215,000 after purchasing an additional 106,276 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 548.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $103.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,634. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $107.78.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.