PEPS Coin Trading 11.8% Higher This Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $272,509.66 and approximately $110.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000747 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00075553 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,090,836 coins and its circulating supply is 45,850,656 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.