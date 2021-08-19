Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Reaches Market Cap of $1.55 Million

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $138,633.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for about $110.77 or 0.00238262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.89 or 0.00860168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00105457 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

