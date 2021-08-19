Peoples Bank OH Acquires 7 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,802,387. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,201.22 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,480.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

