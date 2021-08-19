Peercoin (PPC) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002361 BTC on major exchanges. Peercoin has a total market cap of $28.85 million and approximately $19,530.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000108 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,082,050 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

