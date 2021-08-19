Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Trading Up 13.8%

Shares of Pediapharm Inc. (TSE:MDP) were up 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.97. Approximately 108,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 66,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pediapharm in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pediapharm to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Pediapharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$58.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

