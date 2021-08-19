PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDS Biotechnology Corp. is an immuno-oncology company. It is focused on developing a pipeline of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, cancer and other cancers. The company’s products are based on the proprietary Versamune(R) platform technology, which activates and directs the human immune system. PDS Biotechnology Corp, formerly known as Edge Therapeutics Inc., is based in Berkeley Heights, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.09.

PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.22 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 2.58. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Equities research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 17,647 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve C. Glover bought 5,882 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $4,376,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $316,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 2,254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 62,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

